Two Iranian females detained while trying to leave Baku with fake IDs (PHOTO)

2018-01-09 15:41 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

Trend:

Two Iranian nationals, Zeynab Muhammadli and Peniz Parvaresh, were detained by Azerbaijan’s State Border Service at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, due to suspicious behavior, said the statement of the border service on Jan. 9.

The Iranian nationals were detained when trying to leave for London with fake IDs.