EU's Mogherini to meets FMs of E3 countries and Iran's Zarif

2018-01-09 15:47 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend:

EU High Representative Federica Mogherini will convene a meeting with Foreign Ministers of E3 countries - France, Jean-Yves Le Drian, Germany, Sigmar Gabriel, and the UK Boris Johnson - and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Jan.11 in Brussels.