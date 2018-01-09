France's Macron says EU needs coordinated stance on Chinese trade

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Tuesday for a more coordinated European approach to trade with China during an official visit to Beijing, Reuters reports.

Macron said that too often in the past, European countries had come to China with widely varying agendas with some seeking more openness and others wary of more granting more access to their markets.

“We need a coordinated European approach ... that gives China more visibility about our agenda,” Macron said after a commercial contract signing ceremony.