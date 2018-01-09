Visa-free countries for Azerbaijani citizens - INFOGRAPHICS

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

In 2018, the number of countries that Azerbaijani citizens can visit without visas (or purchase a visa upon arrival) has reached a record number - 63 countries.

In the Passport Index 2018, prepared by Henley & Partners, Azerbaijan ranked the 72nd for this indicator. In 2016 - 2017, citizens of the country could visit 62 countries without a visa and in 2015 - 58 countries.

Trend presents infographics of countries that citizens of Azerbaijan can visit without a visa in 2018: