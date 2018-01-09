American Venture Fund interested in Uzbek start-ups

2018-01-09 17:20 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Representatives of one of the US venture funds are in Uzbekistan to study the country's IT market, the Mirzo Ulugbek Innovation Center (MUIC) said in a message on Jan.9.

The meeting of representatives of the venture fund with the MUIC residents will be held on Jan.10. The Venture fund, the name of which is not disclosed, is interested in Uzbekistan's IT market and the opportunities for investing in promising start-ups.