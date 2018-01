Penjikent-Samarkand checkpoint to resume work on Tajik-Uzbek border

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

The Penjikent-Samarkand checkpoint on the Tajik-Uzbek border will resume its operation this spring after an eight-year break, TajikTA news agency reported quoting a source in the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan.

To date, the parties are preparing border infrastructure for the opening of the checkpoint, establishing work of border and customs control.