Azerbaijan calls on Japan to invest in establishment of big enterprises

2018-01-09 17:23 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Japanese businessmen may take advantage of the favorable investment atmosphere created in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee Aydin Aliyev said.

Aliyev made the remarks at a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Teruyuki Katori in Baku, the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee said Jan. 9.

Aliyev spoke about the business atmosphere created in the country, improvement of entrepreneurial activity, facilitation and acceleration of international trade.