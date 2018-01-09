Uzcard lifts all limits for cashing through ATMs

2018-01-09 17:29 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

The interbank payment system Uzcard has lifted all limits for cashing out soums through ATMs.

This become possible thanks to a new service launched by the system in late 2017. It allows to cash out any amounts from plastic cards through ATMs, without restrictions. Now the limits in this direction will depend only on banks.

"Banks will make changes to the established limit of 100,000 soums when withdrawing cash on a case-by-case basis, for example. So, there is an unlimited option for cash withdrawal. To date, there are no restrictions from Uzcard, " the company said.

Earlier, the Central Bank of Uzbekistan set the maximum recommended commission rate for banks providing cash withdrawal services. Now each bank has the right to independently set individual commission rates from 0 to 5% for withdrawing cash.