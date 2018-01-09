Some 200 arrested in anti-mafia operation in Italy, Germany

2018-01-09 17:34 | www.trend.az | 1

Some 200 members of one of Italy’s most infamous mafia groups were arrested in an operation in Italy and Germany, police said on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

A statement from the para-military Carabinieri police said the operation had dismantled a major clan of the ‘Ndrangheta organized crime group, which is based in the southern Calabria region.

Police said the operation was carried out jointly with police in Germany.

They said the clans of the Farao and Marincola families had infiltrated businesses in both countries, particularly those involved in wine, food, garbage collection and funeral services.