Berdimuhamedov: Uzbek-Turkmen trade, economic ties dynamically develop

2018-01-09 17:40 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

"On behalf of the people and government of Turkmenistan and on my own behalf, I have the honor to convey to you and to all the fraternal people of your country cordial greetings and best wishes on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan," said the letter.

In his letter, Berdimuhamedov also said the Turkmen-Uzbek trade and economic ties are developing dynamically.