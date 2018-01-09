Kazakhstan's foreign-policy priorities highlighted at UNSC briefing

Today, the President of the UN Security Council, Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Kairat Umarov has traditionally briefed representatives of non-governmental organizations accredited to the UN on the priorities and the work plan of Kazakhstan's presidency, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA press service.

The Kazakh diplomat reminded of several key events our country will initiated during its Presidency - the high-level briefing "Non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction: confidence-building measures" to be chaired by President Nursultan Nazarbayev on January 18 and the ministerial-level debate on Central Asia and Afghanistan to be chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov on January 19.

Kairat Umarov answered a number of questions asked about the Council's Agenda and regarding the country's foreign-policy priorities. The questions related to the results and role of Kazakhstan in supporting the Astana process on Syria, contribution of the country and its President to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, problems in the Middle East, Yemen, the situation in Myanmar, etc.