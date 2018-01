Iran eyes to resume Anzali-Baku sea passenger voyages

2018-01-09 17:52 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Umid Niayesh - Trend:

It is expected that marine passenger voyages between Iran’s port of Anzali and Baku will be resumed in March 2018, Hossein Cheraghi, head of office of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization in the Gilan province, told Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA).