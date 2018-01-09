Demand from TAP leads to metal production growth in Greece

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.9

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Demand from the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) drove a surge in Greek metal production in 2017.

Basic metals production in Greece grew more than 21 percent, according to industrial production data covering the January-November period in 2017, Bloomberg reported.

Reportedly, behind the surge is demand for pipes from TAP.

TAP worth 4.5 billion euros is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.