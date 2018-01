Search for missing mountaineers in Azerbaijan’s Guba continues (PHOTOS)

Guba, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The search for mountaineers who went missing in the mountainous area of Azerbaijan’s Guba district continues.

Three members of Gilavar Air and Extreme Sports Club - Farida Jabrayilzade, Babur Huseynov and Namin Bunyatzade - moving from Khinalig village of Azerbaijan’s Guba district in the direction of Mount Tufandag went missing Dec. 23.