Foreign universities in Uzbekistan exempt from all taxes

2018-01-09 19:23 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Jan. 9

By Mamed Dashdemirov – Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev exempted all foreign higher educational institutions accredited in the country from payment of all types of taxes until Jan. 1, 2023, the presidential press service told Trend.

In particular, foreign universities are exempt from paying taxes, unified social payment, mandatory deductions to state trust funds.