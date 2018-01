Austrian rescuer talks search for missing Azerbaijani mountaineers

Guba, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Zaur Mustafayev – Trend:

The search for the missing Azerbaijani mountaineers in the designated zone is risky due to snow avalanches and weather conditions, Adolf Herrer, a representative of the rescue service of the Austrian Interior Ministry, told Trend Jan. 9.

He added that the rescuers are doing everything possible to find the three missing mountaineers.