Operational meeting held as part of search for missing Azerbaijani mountaineers

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

An operational meeting was held at the Operations Headquarters established by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations in connection with the search for mountain climbers who went missing in the mountainous area of Azerbaijan’s Guba district, the ministry said in a statement Jan. 9.

Three members of Gilavar Air and Extreme Sports Club - Farida Jabrayilzade, Babur Huseynov and Namin Bunyatzade - moving from Khinalig village of Azerbaijan’s Guba district in the direction of Mount Tufandag went missing Dec. 23.

Deputy minister of emergency situations, Lieutenant General Faig Tagizade, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Firdovsi Aliyev, head of Operations Headquarters, heads of agencies involved in the search and rescue operations, professional mountaineers, and Austrian experts took part in the operational meeting.