Jeff Bezos is the richest person in the world

2018-01-09 22:32 | www.trend.az | 1

Jeff Bezos, the newly minted richest man in the world, is now the wealthiest person of all-time after his fortune soared to new heights.

Shares in Amazon hit an all-time high on Monday, which lifted Bezos’ net worth to a record $105.1billion, according to Bloomberg, Daily Mail reports.



İn the last 12 months, Amazon’s stock has climbed by nearly 57 per cent.

So far in 2018, the e-commerce giant’s shares have jumped 6.6 per cent.