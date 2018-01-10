FBI had a source inside the Trump campaign - expert

Someone in Donald Trump's orbit allegedly reached out to the FBI during the campaign over concerns that the soon-to-be President was being blackmailed by the Russian government, according to the co-founder of a firm that researched Trump in 2016, New York Daily News reports.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Tuesday afternoon unexpectedly released the full testimony of Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson, who was interrogated at length by the Senate Judiciary Committee in August over his ties to Christopher Steele.

Simpson's organization assisted Steele, an ex-British spy, in compiling what came to be known as the Steele dossier — a cache of documents alleging that the Russian government has damaging information on Trump.

"(The FBI) believed Chris's information might be credible because they had other intelligence that indicated the same thing and one of those pieces of intelligence was a human source from inside the Trump Organization," Simpson told the committee.