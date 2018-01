Tunisian police fire tear gas on protesters

2018-01-10 02:50 | www.trend.az | 1

Tunisian police on Tuesday fired tear gas on protesters in the capital who were storming a Carrefour supermarket in an anti-government protest, a witness said, Reuters reports.

Police also clashed with protesters in two districts in Tunis as demonstrations against recent austerity measures continued, residents said.



Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news