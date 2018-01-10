Mafia raids in Germany, Italy: Police make over 160 arrests

2018-01-10 03:04 | www.trend.az | 1

Authorities in Germany and Italy busted a 'Ndrangheta mafia clan on Tuesday, detaining scores of suspects and seizing millions of euros in property, Deutsche Welle reports.

In Germany, 11 men between the ages of 36 and 41 were detained in the states of Bavaria, Hesse, North-Rhine Westphalia and Baden-Württemberg, Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) said in a statement.

German authorities said the men were suspected of blackmail and money laundering, and that the detentions were carried out at the request of Italian authorities.

The BKA added that anti-mafia police in Italy detained another 160 people in the joint operation. Italian authorities said they also seized some €50 million ($60 million) worth of property.

The list of charges facing the suspects in Italy ranges from attempted murder to illegal possession of firearms to illegal waste transportation.