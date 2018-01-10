A teacher in handcuffs has a school board under scrutiny (VIDEO)

2018-01-10 05:24 | www.trend.az | 1

A Louisiana teacher was removed from a school board meeting, forcibly handcuffed and jailed after questioning pay policies during a public comment period. The teacher's union and the ACLU are investigating and two board members are complaining that the board treats women unfairly.

A video posted by KATC-TV shows middle-school English teacher Deyshia Hargrave complying with a city marshal's orders to leave Monday night's Vermilion Parish School Board meeting in Abbeville, west of New Orleans. Next, she is seen on the hallway floor, screaming as the marshal handcuffs her behind her back.

"Stop resisting," the marshal says, hustling Hargrave toward an exit after lifting her to her feet.

"I am not, you just pushed me to the floor," Hargrave responds.

Hargrave later bonded out of the Abbeville jail on charges of "remaining after being forbidden" and resisting an officer, according to KATC.