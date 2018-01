Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes off Central America

2018-01-10

The United States Geological Service (USGS) reports that a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck north of Honduras in the Caribbean Sea. The Tuesday quake has sparked a tsunami warning in the area, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

Reuters reports that a tsunami advisory is in effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.