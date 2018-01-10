Czech Republic eyes to buy petroleum products from Azerbaijan

2018-01-10 08:12 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Ali Mustafayev - Trend:

The Czech Republic intends to purchase petroleum products of Azerbaijan’s petrochemical plants, the Secretary for Economic Affairs and Trade of the Czech Embassy in Azerbaijan Jan Jindrich told Trend.

"Presently, we purchase only raw materials from Azerbaijan, which are further processed in our Czech petrochemical plants, but at the same time we are following with great interest the nomenclature of oil products produced in Azerbaijan and absent in the Czech Republic. In this regard, the Czech Republic intends to purchase from Azerbaijan not only raw materials, but also refined oil products," Jindrich said.