US judge blocks Trump move to end DACA program for immigrants

2018-01-10

A US judge blocked President Donald Trump’s administration on Tuesday from ending a program that shielded from deportation children brought to the United States illegally by their parents, Reuters reports.

Trump decided in September to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. U.S. District Judge William Alsup ruled in San Francisco on Tuesday the program must remain in place while litigation over Trump’s decision unfolds.

The ruling came as Trump and U.S. congressional leaders negotiated broad immigration reforms.