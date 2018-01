New vice prime minister of Kyrgyzstan became known

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved the candidacy of Sanzhar Mukanbetov for the post of vice prime minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kabar reports.

The members of the Parliament supported Mukanbetov's candidacy unanimously.

Now, Mukanbetov need to take an oath as a member of the Cabinet.