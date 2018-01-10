Georgian products to be showcased at China’s upcoming import fair

Georgia is invited as an "important guest” at an upcoming exhibition in Shanghai, China, announced Georgia’s Ministry of Economy Dimitry Kumsishvili today, Agenda reports.

The exhibition will be held on November 5-10, 2018 and will host exporters and producers from different countries to showcase their production.

The Chinese import fair will enable Georgian exporters interested in the Chinese market to popularise their productions in the country.

Also, as the minister announced, the exhibition will help Georgian exporters and producers establish communication with potential Chinese partners.