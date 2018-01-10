Number of housing transactions increased in Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

The number of transactions for purchase and sale of housing in Kazakhstan amounted to 239,588in January-December 2017 and increased by 26 percent compared to 2016, the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry of Kazakhstan reported.

In December 2017, the number of registered transactions for the purchase and sale of housing amounted to 18,902 and compared to the previous month decreased by 7.9 percent.