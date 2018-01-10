Iran’s cell phone imports up by 104%

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9‎

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

The legal import of cell phones in Iran has increased by 104.4 percent after the administration launched a plan to prevent smuggling cell phones into the country recently.

Under the plan, cell phone users in the country need to register their devices with the country’s telecommunications user database.

Iran imported 2.192 million cell phones during the current fiscal year (March 20-Jan. 5), meanwhile the figure was 1.07 million in the same period of the preceding year, according to the country’s Customs Administration.