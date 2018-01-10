Uzbek president tasks to increase Internet speed in country

2018-01-10 09:47 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Jan. 10

By Mamed Dashdemirov – Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has urged to increase the Internet speed in the country by at least four times and significantly reduce the prices for using Internet.

Mirziyoyev made the remarks at a meeting dedicated to the development of information and communication technologies in Uzbekistan and ensuring national information security.

The president stressed that the average speed of Internet connection in CIS countries is ten times higher than in Uzbekistan.