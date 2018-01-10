Interest rate cuts, commodity prices help Iranian market in 2017

The global hike in the prices of commodities and oil as well as Iran’s interest rate decision have apparently left a positive impact on the country’s equity and housing markets over the last year.

Despite the sharp fall of the main index in the very last days of 2017 mostly due to political risks, the main index of the TSE saw a brilliant performance over the year, experiencing a return of 20 percent.

Commodity-driven companies have a direct impact on the Tehran Stock Exchange, therefore the price hike in the commodities impacts the market in general.

The global price of copper has surpassed $7,200 per ton, about 35 percent up compared to six months ago.

Oil has reached its strongest level in three years with the Brent topping $68 a barrel for the first time since 2015.

The prices of aluminum, zinc and lead respectively hiked by 34 percent, 24 percent and 28 percent.

In total the commodity-driven companies alongside with refineries respectively saw a growth of 75 percent and 62 percent in 2017.

This is while the value of US dollar against the Iranian rial has increased by nine percent which hugely benefited the commodity-driven companies in the stock exchange.

Considering the fact that a capitalization-weighted index or equal-weighted index is a type of market index with individual components that are weighted according to their total market capitalization, it becomes clear that the large price moves in commodity-driven companies, the largest components of the TSE, had a significant effect on the value of the index.