Some 15,000 people refuse from Armenian citizenship

The number of people, who refused from Armenian citizenship, has increased dramatically, the Armenian media reported citing the press service of the passport and visa department of the Armenian police.

According to the press service, 3,823 citizens applied for the renunciation of Armenian citizenship in 2017.

Thus, 968 applications were received in 2012, 1,461 applications - in 2013, 2,407 applications - in 2014, 2,487 applications - in 2015, 3,863 applications - in 2016, and as of December 1, 3,823 applications were received in 2017.