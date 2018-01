Tajik, Uzbek PMs to discuss demarcation of borders

2018-01-10 10:32 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Dushanbe will host meetings of two Tajik-Uzbek intergovernmental commissions on delimitation and demarcation of borders, Tajik media reported.

The delegations of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, headed by Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kohir Rasulzoda and his Uzbek counterpart Abdullah Aripov, will take part in the meetings.