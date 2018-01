Azercell launches Internet roaming for SimSim subscribers in 8 countries

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

The mobile Internet roaming service will be available to SimSim line subscribers of Azercell Telecom LLC in eight countries from Feb. 10, 2018, the company said in a message.

There will be a single tariff for SimSim subscribers, who use mobile Internet roaming services. One megabyte of mobile Internet traffic will cost 2.2 Azerbaijani manats, with an interval calculation of 30 kilobytes.