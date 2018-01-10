WB improves forecast on Azerbaijan’s economic growth (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The World Bank (WB) forecasts the growth of the Azerbaijani economy at the level of 0.9 percent in 2018, according to the updated Global Economic Prospects report.

In its previous report published in June 2017, the bank forecasted that Azerbaijan’s GDP will grow by 0.3 percent in 2018, and by 0.2 percent – in 2019.

WB experts expect that the GDP growth of Azerbaijan will be 1.5 percent in 2019 and 2.6 percent – in 2020.

It is noted that the non-oil sector is recovering in Azerbaijan and investments are growing.