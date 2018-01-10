Oil prices hit highest since 2014

2018-01-10 11:28 | www.trend.az | 1

A broad global market rally, including stocks, has also been fuelling investment into crude oil futures.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were at $69.15 a barrel at 0648 GMT, 33 cents, or 0.5 percent, above their last close. Brent touched $69.29 in late Tuesday trading, its strongest since an intra-day spike in May 2015 and, before that, December 2014, Reuters reports.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 were at $63.44 a barrel - 48 cents, or 0.8 percent, above their last settlement. They marked a December 2014 high of $63.53 a barrel in early trading.

“The extension of the OPEC agreement ... and declining inventories are all helping to drive the price higher,” said William O‘Loughlin, investment analyst at Australia’s Rivkin Securities.

In an effort to prop up prices, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) together with Russia and a group of other producers last November extended an output cut deal that was due to expire in March this year to cover all of 2018.

The cuts, which have mostly targeted Europe and North America, were aimed at reducing a global supply overhang that had dogged oil markets since 2014.

The American Petroleum Institute said late on Tuesday that crude inventories fell by 11.2 million barrels in the week to Jan. 5, to 416.6 million barrels.

This came as the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) raised its 2018 world oil demand growth forecast by 100,000 barrels per day from its previous estimate.