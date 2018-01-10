Turkish Foreign Ministry talks disagreements between Ankara, Washington

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The main disagreements between Turkey and the US are related to the fact that Washington is equipping the Syrian wing of the PKK, PYD and YPG, and has not yet fulfilled Ankara’s demand on extradition of the leader of FETO terrorist organization, the Turkish media quoted the country’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying Jan. 10.

Cavusoglu said that actions of the US are contrary to the partnership between the two states.

“The US claims that it is an ally of Turkey and at the same time, is actively arming the PYD and YPG, which pose a threat not only to Turkey, but also to the entire region,” noted the Turkish foreign minister.

He said that Washington should understand that PYD and YPG do not represent all ethnic Kurds of Syria.