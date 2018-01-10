Renault share from Iran’s car imports increases by 14%

2018-01-10 11:46 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9‎

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Renault brand cars stood at the top of Iran’s auto imports’ list during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (started March 20, 2017), Farhad Ehteshamzad, head of Iranian Automobile Importers Association, said.

Renault was the top imported brand in the 9-month period, followed by Hyundai, Nissan, Toyota, Kia, SsangYong, BMW, Lexus, and Mitsubishi, Ehteshamzad said, the official website of the association said in a statement.

Renault’s share from imports registered a 14-percent rise, the highest increase year-on-year, meanwhile the share of Kia from imports witnessed the highest fall in the period by 11 percent, he added.