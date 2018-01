Turkmenistan names new deputy minister of finance & economy

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 10

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Merdan Bayramdurdyev has been appointed as Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan.

The relevant decree was signed by the country’s president.