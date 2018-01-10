BHOS student implements project with support from Youth Foundation (PHOTO)

Fifth-year Chemical Engineering student, Chairperson of the Students Trade Union of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Zaur Mammadzada has successfully implemented a project entitled “Production of Industrial Products from Biomass”.

The project, which became one of the winners of X contest for grants of the Youth Foundation under the President of the Azerbaijan Republic, was carried out at BHOS with financial support from the Youth Foundation and the organizational support from the Higher School. It was aimed at raising Azerbaijani youth’s awareness of, and interest in, nonoil sector and renewable environment friendly energy sources including biomass.

More than 60 students from nearly 10 national higher educational institutions, mainly future engineers and ecologists, participated in the project. Within four days, they attended theoretical courses and practical lessons covering topics such as types and products of biomass, importance of biomass usage for energy and other sectors of economics, and the damage to environment caused by the modern industry. The training courses were conducted by national experts including engineer of SOCAR’s Production Department Pervana Babayeva and Social Protection and Environmental specialist of Social Fund for Development of Internally Displaced Persons under the Cabinet of the Azerbaijan Republic Konul Mirislamly.