PROKON successfully delivers project for SOCAR Polymer

2018-01-10 12:17 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.10

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

PROKON company has announced the accomplishment of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) works at Conditioning Facility within PP/HDPE (Polypropylene/High density polyethylene) Project for SOCAR Polymer.

The conditioning facility is located at the east site of the PP and HDPE Plant in Sumgait and designed for the storage of end products with the overall building size of 84 x 176 m. and internal minimum height of 6 m, said the message from the company.

The project started in August 2016 and covered engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and erection of steel structures, as well as obtaining permits from local authorities. Within the project, PROKON successfully accomplished Site Preparation, Civil Work and Earthworks phases with engineering, excavation, backfill, demolition, dewatering and protective barriers installation works.

PROKON reported on more than 350,000 man-hours without lost time injury (LTI) at SOCAR Polymer Conditioning Facility project. Clear guideline set by management and commitment of the project team to a safe culture with a strong focus on Golden Safety Rules made this achievement possible.