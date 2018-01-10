Kyrgyz president declares 2018 the Year of Regional Development

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Zheenbekov declared 2018 the Year of Regional Development, Kabar with reference to the press service of the president reported.

He declared his idea at a meeting with residents of Zhumgal region of Naryn oblast.

The Decree "On the Announcement of 2018 the Year of Regional Development", was signed by the President of the Kyrgyz Republic on Jan. 9, 2018 and will become the basic document for the development of the regions, the report said.