AZERNEWS releases another print issue

2018-01-10 12:29 | www.trend.az | 0

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on January 10.

The new edition includes SOCAR, Transneft agree on oil pumping, Car prices to jump following new changes in customs duties, Open Air Archaeological Museum to appear in Ganja, Azerbaijan becoming important point for Russia-NATO talks, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).