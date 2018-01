Turkish president, opposition leader to mull details of presidential election

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and leader of Turkey’s Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Devlet Bahceli will discuss the details of presidential election, the Turkish media outlets reported Jan. 10.

Reportedly, the meeting will be held at 16:00 (UTC+3) on Jan. 10.

Earlier, Bahceli noted that MHP will support President Erdogan if he puts forward his candidacy for 2019 presidential election.