President Aliyev declares 2018 'Year of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic'

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has declared 2018 the 'Year of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic'.

He made the statement at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development of the country in 2017 and future objectives on Jan. 10.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that many events will be held both in the country and abroad in this regard during this year.

