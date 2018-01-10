Iran’s FM departs for Russia

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10‎

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif departed Tehran for Moscow, Russia, Jan. 10, Iran’s state-run IRINN TV reported.

Zarif is scheduled to meet with senior Russian officials including his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi earlier said that the visit is within the framework of regular consultations between Russian and Iranian foreign ministers, especially regarding the nuclear deal, which reached between Tehran and the six world powers in 2015.

Iran's top diplomat will then pay a visit to Brussels to hold a meeting with EU High Representative Federica Mogherini and Foreign Ministers of E3 countries - France, Jean-Yves Le Drian, Germany, Sigmar Gabriel, and the UK Boris Johnson- which is scheduled fort Jan. 11.

The meeting will take place in the context of the ongoing work to ensure a full and continued implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action(JCPOA aka nuclear deal), the EU said in a message on Jan.9.

