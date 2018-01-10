WB cuts GDP growth in Uzbekistan for 2018

2018-01-10 12:53 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend:

The real GDP growth in Uzbekistan in 2018 will be 5.6 percent, according to the updated Global Economic Prospects report of the World Bank (WB).

The WB reports reads that Uzbekistan's economic growth in 2017 was 6.2 percent.

Bank's experts forecast that Uzbekistan's GDP will grow by 5.6 percent in 2018, 6.3 percent in 2019 and 6.5 percent in 2020.

Earlier, the bank forecasted that the growth of Uzbekistan's economy in 2017 will be 7.6 percent, and in 2018 - 7.8 percent and in 2019 - 7.8 percent.