EU experts to support consumer rights protection in Georgia

2018-01-10 13:11 | www.trend.az | 1

Experts from Poland and the United Kingdom will support consumer rights protection in Georgia, helping to align Georgian legislation with the European Union (EU) acquis and put in place a modern legal framework for consumer rights protection in the country, Agenda reports.

An expert mission will visit Georgia from January 15-17. The mission is being organised by the European Commission’s Technical Assistance and Information Exchange Instrument (TAIEX) in cooperation with the Parliament of Georgia.

The aim of the mission is to support the Committee on European Integration of the Parliament of Georgia in the drafting of a new draft Law on Consumer Rights Protection, which transposes the national legal system with the main provisions of EU directives and regulations in the field.

The experts will assist Georgia’s legislators in the development of a comprehensive legal framework on consumer protection and consumer rights.