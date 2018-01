FM: Turkey to act as mediator between Baghdad, Erbil

2018-01-10 13:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will act as a mediator between Baghdad and the Kurdish autonomy of Iraq, the Turkish media outlets quoted Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying Jan. 10.

Cavusoglu said the central government of Iraq asked Turkey to mediate between Baghdad and Erbil.

The foreign minister added that he will visit Baghdad on Jan. 21 for discussions.