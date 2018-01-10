Georgian passport takes 15 steps forward in int’l Henley&Partners ranking

The Georgian passport now holds the 53rd place in the Henley Passport Index, which ranks all the passports of the world according to the number of countries their holders can travel to visa-free, Agenda reports.

Now with the ability to travel freely to the European Union/Schengen Zone, the Georgian passport has made 15 steps forward from the previous rating.

With the Henley Passport Index, you can assess where you lie on the spectrum of global mobility and discover how to maximize your travel freedom through citizenship-by-investment”, the Henley Global webpage says giving the list of all the 99 countries where people holding Georgian passport can travel.